BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the sports industry copes with game cancellations across all major leagues, Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) is taking steps to ease the stress on its workers in both Buffalo and Rochester.

PSE Owner and CEO Kim Pegula released a statement on Saturday regarding what the company is doing to reassure their fans and employees.

She said gameday employees at arenas in Buffalo and Rochester will be paid any lost wages due to regular season game cancellations.

"They are part of our PSE family and even though we expect that the games will be played, we want to assure them they will be paid in the event that is not the case," Pegula said in a statement. "We are grateful for the gestures from our players, staff and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation who have all offered to step up in a time of need."

Starting Monday, employees at all PSE companies are being given the option to work from home, with very limited exceptions. The policy will be evaluated on a weekly basis.

All business travel, both domestic and international is currently prohibited.

"These uncertain times have placed a lot of stress on our employees and we want to assure them we are doing whatever we feel is necessary to provide a safe and healthy workplace", said Pegula. "We also want to thank our fans for their patience, understanding and support."

