BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the announcements from the NHL, AHL and NLL suspending games due the coronavirus concerns, the Pegula Sports and Entertainment say they are working to expand health and safety standards at the KeyBank Center and Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

They issued this update:

Together with our food service partner, Delaware North, we are implementing the following protocols as recommended by CDC guidelines.

• Enhanced sanitization of concessions areas, including expanded cleaning and disinfecting of touch points in food preparation and service areas.

• Enhanced sanitization of high-traffic areas and touchpoints such as elevators and railings frequently throughout arena events.

• Installation of several new alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout the arenas.

• Employees have been educated on practices to prevent the spread of disease and have been instructed to comply with the CDC guidelines to stay home from work when experiencing any symptoms.

Additionally, Delaware North has issued several specific directives to follow the CDC’s recommendations for business.

• Displaying posters at key locations in the workplace, encouraging employees to stay home when sick, workplace cleaning and disinfecting and hand washing and several other hygiene measures.

• Providing adequate supplies of tissues, hand soaps and alcohol-based hand rubs in multiple and appropriate locations in the workplace.

• Performing environmental cleaning of frequently touched workplace surfaces and providing disposable disinfectant wipes so that employees can wipe down surfaces more often.

• Following additional guidance from the National Restaurant Association specific to food-service operations.

The NHL, AHL and NLL are planning to reschedule games, so they're asking fans to hold on to their tickets. For any additional questions for the KeyBank Center ticket office, please contact 1-888-GO-SABRES. For any questions for the Blue Cross Arena ticket office, please contact 855-GO-AMERKS.

