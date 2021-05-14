Projects for $10M Niagara Falls downtown revitalization effort revealed

The projects include $3.72 million for the implementation of streetscape enhancements on Main Street and $1.1 million for an academic innovation hub.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Ten new projects in Niagara Falls were announced on Friday as part of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.

"I'm grateful for the Governor's continued commitment to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative with the selection of these dynamic projects for Niagara Falls," Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said.

"These projects, which were chosen with a great deal of community input, will infuse new life into the community by investing in our cultural and historical assets to ensure our residents and visitors can continue to enjoy these for years to come."

The project include:

The establishment of an academic innovation hub, costing $1.1 million. "The facility will include professional workforce training, job promotion services, English as a second language programs, urban development and planning, small business development, early childhood care, and an eSports lab," according to the state.

The transformation 1810 and 1812 Main Street into a mixed-use development with retail space and a boutique hotel, costing $700,000

The implementation of a Small Project Grant Fund at $620,000 for small-scale building improvements.

The renovation of 2025 Main Street into a mixed-use space at a cost of $500,000, including a retail storefront on Niagara Street on the first floor and apartment above.

The redevelopment 2002 Main Street at a cost of $400,000, with first-floor retail, plus community space and modern office space.

The creation an outdoor eating space and museum at DiCamillo Bakery, costing $250,000.

The implementation of streetscape enhancements on Main Street costing $3.72 million, with a focus on sidewalk improvements, replacement of street trees and street furniture, and replacing of light poles.

The completion of the Freedom Plaza and overlook, costing $1.5 million, which includes the creation of a plaza/event space, a Niagara River overlook, and a connection to the trail system and Whirlpool Street.

The launch of a public art and placemaking initiative, costing $615,000.

And the creation a public plaza on Main Street at Cleveland Avenue, costing $295,000.

"The investments we are making in Niagara Falls as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative are a key part of our focus on building New York State back better than ever before," Governor Cuomo said.

Added Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, "As a Western New Yorker and frequent visitor to Niagara Falls, I know the city is a critical economic asset that has so much to offer."