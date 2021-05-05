Pack your appetite and take a road trip this summer along the 'Upstate Eats Trail'

New digital guide will help travelers discover region's most iconic foods in Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester and Binghamton.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just about everyone knows Buffalo is the birthplace of the chicken wing, but do you know what foods Rochester, Syracuse or Binghamton are best known for?

That's where the new 'Upstate Eats Trail' can help. The newly launched online resource aims to point you in the direction of the most iconic mom-and-pop restaurants, corner taverns, hideaway cafes and roadside stands in the region. It's a 225-mile journey between the four cities to make it easier to find some of the best and, in some cases, famous local places to eat that you may not have heard of before.

“There’s no better way to kick off the coming tourism season than by celebrating the delicious foods, historic sites and roadside Americana that define who we are and set us apart as a city and region,” added Patrick Kaler, Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO. “The Upstate Eats Trail gives us an incredible story to tell of pilgrimage-worthy, mouthwatering regional food specialties found in each of our four cities that will collectively put us on the culinary tourism map and serve as a catalyst for the recovery of our region's tourism economy."

Here are the five stops included for Buffalo:

The Anchor Bar, 1047 Main St. The Anchor Bar is the world-renowned birthplace of an American classic, the Buffalo wing, created here in 1964.

Schwabl's, 789 Center Rd., West Seneca. One of the region's oldest restaurants – dating back to 1837 – is also a legendary purveyor of its signature sandwich, the hand-carved beef on weck.

Ted's Hot Dogs, 2312 Sheridan Dr., Tonawanda. Ted's has been charcoal broiling Buffalo iconic Sahlen's hot dogs – including footlongs rarely seen outside the region – for generations.

Bocce Club Pizza, 4174 Bailey Ave., Amherst –Bocce, which has been slinging pies longer than almost every other pizzeria in the area, also offers one of the best examples of "Buffalo-Style" pizza with small pepperoni that cups and chars upon baking.

Parkside Candy, 3208 Main St., This impeccably preserved, century-old candy shop and ice cream parlor is also one of Buffalo's favorite spots for its signature sweet, sponge candy.

New York State Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, "Upstate New York's culinary offerings are as varied and unique as the communities themselves. I LOVE NY is excited to welcome the Upstate Eats Trail as a fun and convenient way to discover delicious dishes and learn the origins of regional favorites in and around Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Binghamton. Exploring the trail will be an appetizing addition to any Upstate New York vacation while also supporting small, local businesses."