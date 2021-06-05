Citing tourism, Higgins pushes need to open U.S.-Canada border

The congressman was at the Frank Lloyd Wright house on Thursday morning with tourism leaders, emphasizing the need to get Canadians back to local attractions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins is continuing his push to get the border with Canada open, and he's highlighting the need for tourism.

He says this can be done safely now because of how many people have been vaccinated.

"If you're vaccinated, there's a very small risk of getting COVID," Higgins said. "If you're vaccinated and you wear a mask, you pose a very small risk of gibing COVID. And if you're just smart and common sensical, you can cross that border without any consequence as it relates to yourself, as it relates to yourself, your family and our Canadian neighbors."