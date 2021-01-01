Pride Center of WNY offers virtual coffee hour for LGBTQ+ elders

The group's virtual coffee hour is a way for aging LGBTQ+ individuals to connect safely during the coronavirus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a time where so many of us feel disconnected from others, the pandemic has been especially hard on older individuals, who may live alone and be at high risk for the virus.

The Pride Center of Western New York is working to make sure that aging LGBTQ+ individuals don't feel distant, even if things are distanced. The organization holds a Seniors Coffee Hour, and during coronavirus it has been remote.

The coffee hour happens via Zoom, and will happen this weekend, on Saturday January 2, from noon until 2 p.m. For more information and to get he link, click here.