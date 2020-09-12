NFTA searching for artist to create mural inside Portage Road Transportation Center

Any local artist interested in working on this project can submit their qualifications online. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A new piece of public art will be coming soon to Western New York, that is, after the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) and the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area (NFNHA) find the perfect artist to do the job.

The NFTA and the NFNHA are looking for an artist to create a mural inside the NFTA's Portage Road Transportation Center (PRTC) to "enhance the atmosphere of the public indoor waiting area by creating a beautiful work of art."

Located in the City of Niagara Falls, the NFTA's Portage Road Transportation Center sees over 2,000 boardings per week.

“This project is a great way to enhance our transit center to create an environment that the community will be proud to use while accessing our system” said Tom George, director of public transportation, NFTA.

George says the artwork will provide a friendlier, more inviting atmosphere, while offering a glimpse into the unique characteristics and history of the area.

“By creating a vibrant artwork at the NFTA’s Portage Road Transportation Center, our hope is that the experience will generate feelings of comfort, safety and pride for riders and community members”, said Ally Spongr, project director of the NFNHA.

The mural at the Portage Road Transportation Center will join a collective of new public art, which is being created in the city's north end, focusing on history and culture of local communities.

Any local artist interested in working on this project can submit their qualifications online here. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, December 15.