Power outages reported in Hamburg, Lake View, Southern Tier

More than 2,300 National Grid and NYSEG customers in Hamburg lost their power Thursday night, hours after a Wind Advisory went into effect.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a Wind Advisory in effect for portions of Western New York, some people lost their power on Thursday night.

National Grid reported that more than 1,250 customers were without power in an outage that was reported at 8 p.m. in the Hamburg/north Lake View area. The number of customers without power dropped to around 200 by 10:15 p.m., according to National Grid.

NYSEG reported two outages in Hamburg, in the area of Camp Road and the Thruway, impacting more than 1,100 customers. By 10 p.m., the company said all but 11 customers had their power restored.

Another National Grid outage impacted 80 customers in the Randolph, South Valley, and East Otto areas. Smaller, scattered outages were also reported across the Southern Tier.