Wind Advisory issued for portions of WNY

The advisory will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 4 a.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday afternoon the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Wind Advisory ahead of a weather system that will bring a variety of impacts Thursday through Sunday.

But first, the wind. A Wind Advisory begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and lasts until 4 a.m. Friday for southern Erie And Chautauqua counties. A strong, southerly breeze will be sustained between 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph especially possible along Lake Erie for the duration of the advisory.

This breeze will also be felt across the rest of Western New York too, it just wont be as prominent and strong. Winds elsewhere will be sustained around 20 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph.

Gusty winds may cause tree limbs to be blown down in these areas and may result in power outages. In addition, strong winds may blow around unsecured objects, so be sure to secure them or bring them inside before then.

NEW: A Wind Advisory has been issued for southern Erie & Chautauqua counties for Thursday night. A strong southerly breeze could bring wind gusts up to 50 mph along Lake Erie. Be sure to bring in any loose objects before then! #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/Bz2v7fKsM4 — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) November 10, 2021

This breeze will also help usher in warmer temperatures for Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 60s across Western New York, but this is before they take a tumble this weekend because of the same weather system.