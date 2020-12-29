Police searching for Mercedes-Benz involved in North Buffalo hit-and-run accident

A terrible Christmas day crash left a man in the hospital and destroyed his girlfriend's wheelchair.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Christmas evening, Kimberly Weston and her boyfriend Nathan Grammer were struck by a car in North Buffalo near Middlesex and Lincoln Parkway.

Weston is a wheelchair user and her boyfriend was assisting her.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing that evidence left at the scene and camera footage in the area identified the vehicle as a 2013 dark colored Mercedes-Benz sedan.

"We know that the vehicle struck the individuals on the driver's side of the vehicle and just proceeded to continue on its way, never stopped, never attempted to render aid," he said.

The video he says "shows the two pedestrians were in the street and one vehicle came, slowed down went around them, the striking vehicle didn't appear as if it really slowed down it just struck the two individuals and kept on going."

Weston has cerebral palsy and her wheelchair was destroyed in the accident. She will need a new one.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help buy a new one and for medical expenses for Grammer.

Police say there was a lot of snow on the sidewalks. It's likely the reason Grammer was pushing Weston in a wheelchair in the street.

The driver, when caught, faces charges for leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident.