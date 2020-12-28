Inmate charged with setting off fire sprinkler, damaging another

Separate incidents took place at the Erie County Correctional Facility and Erie County Holding Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate in Erie County's prison system is facing charges after setting off a fire sprinkler and damaging another.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says on November 20 at the Erie County Correctional Facility, Keinn Moore, 20, allegedly activated a sprinkler head, causing significant damage to his cell, the housing area where he was being held, and an adjacent housing area.

Then, on December 12, the department says Moore allegedly used a sheet to break a sprinkler head in his cell at the Erie County Holding Center. Hundreds of gallons of water flooded his cell and the surrounding area. Damage to both facilities is listed at over $1,000.