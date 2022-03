Police say Marsheita Drayton allegedly drove her vehicle on the river walk prior to the crash.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is charged with DWI after the vehicle she was driving crashed into the boat launch at Isle View Park overnight.

City of Tonawanda Police say when they arrived, Marsheita Drayton, 35, was not hurt but did show signs of being intoxicated.

Drayton was placed under arrest after registering a blood alcohol level (BAC) of .20.