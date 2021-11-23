Allentown residents not all in favor of Horizon opening up a new location on Delaware

Not in my neighborhood is what some Allentown residents are saying about Horizon Health's request to buy 600 Delaware.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday afternoon, it was quite apparent not everyone wanted to have Horizon Health open up a new facility at 600 Delaware.

The building would be used for mental health and substance abuse patients. Horizon Health wants to buy the building and make it into an outpatient facility for people with mental health issues, including child psychiatry and substance abuse.

A special permit is needed because it's close to a residential neighborhood.

During a public hearing in Buffalo Common Council chambers, those for and against the project spoke.

Jonathan White, an Allentown resident said "the vast majority of residents are opposed." He highlighted other similar treatment facilities in the area. "Resistance to such services has been far less than most other areas and for this reason, we have over the years seen many agencies locate in our area and at a certain point we must ask how much is too much."

The general manager of a nearby hotel asked that special permission not be granted. "I feel the location of the proposed clinic is not appropriate within the neighborhood setting. The hospitality business depends on customer loyalty and first impressions can only happen once," said Jennifer Edmund.

Ann Constantino, president of Horizon Health assured residents "we do not tolerate disrespect, illegal behavior, loitering or abusive language in any of our facilities."

Happening now, in Buffalo Common Council chambers Horizon Health Services wants to purchase 600 Delaware Ave. there is some opposition and some support @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/4EjPyJPoUW — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) November 23, 2021

"The research data clearly shows that crimes and violent crimes are not associated with therapy practices, she continued.