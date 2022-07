Grace Rajla, 14, was reported missing by Town of Hamburg Police on Sunday.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Town of Hamburg police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Grace Rajla, 14, is 5'3, 150 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black and white shorts.

According to Town of Hamburg Police, she may be with Dakota Zain Wallace, 18. Wallace is 6'1 with blue eyes.