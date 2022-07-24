Buffalo Police arrest man accused of attempting to murder an officer

Shariff L. Shadwick, 36, was arrested blocks from the scene of the alleged attack, at East North and Orange streets, after 2:40 a.m. No injuries were reported.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is accused of attempting to murder a police officer following an incident that happened early Sunday morning.

Shariff L. Shadwick, 36, of Buffalo was arrested blocks from the scene of the alleged attack, at East North and Orange streets, sometime after 2:40 a.m. Shadwick, who was on parole, faces the following charges:

One count of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; and

One count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Buffalo Police were called sometime after 2:40 a.m. to East North and Orange streets, where a threat was reported. While there, "officers identified a man who appeared to be armed begin to run, then shoot at officers. One officer returned fire," according to police.

Shadwick was found blocks away from where the alleged incident took place by Central district police officers, and he was arrested. Police say they recovered "a loaded .45 caliber Smith and Wesson and a loaded .9mm Glock 17 with a high-capacity extended magazine."

Buffalo Police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia expressed concern about the safety of his officers.

"This is the third time in just over three months where individuals have shot at and attempted to murder Buffalo police officers," he said in a statement Sunday afternoon. "In these three recent instances, the defendants have all been on parole or probation.

"This dangerous trend continues to show that previously convicted felons have no fear of the criminal justice system, are willing to carry handguns illegally, and are not afraid to use them against members of our community and police officers.

"A much stronger stance needs to be taken against those that are driving the violence in our community. I would like to commend the work of Buffalo Police officers for taking this individual into custody without further incident."