Plans back on for Vault@237 restaurant at downtown Marin Building

Vault@237 has been under development at 237 Main St. in the Marin Building since before the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three years later, plans for opening a restaurant inside an underground former bank vault are on track in downtown Buffalo. But the operator has changed.

Vault@237 has been under development at 237 Main St. in the Marin Building since before the pandemic. Initial plans called the restaurant to open in 2019 in the 6,000-square-foot basement of the 1912 building for Marine Trust Bank.

When those plans fell through, developers Paul Kolkmeyer and Andrew Shaevel decided to operate the space themselves with help from Brookwood Hospitality, the same team that manages the Admiral Room, the banquet space on the first floor that accommodates up to 300.