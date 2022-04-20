Target to remodel three Buffalo-area stores

Work is underway at the Boulevard Target, 1575 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, and improvements are expected to be done in early fall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three local Target locations will look a bit different by year-end.

The Minneapolis-based big-box store retailer has been remodeling several of its stores over the last few years and is now tackling three in the Buffalo area. Updates include LED lighting, safety improvements and adding a nursing space for mothers, according to a Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) spokesperson.

The store remodels at 8290 Transit Road, Williamsville and 5622 Amanda Lane, Orchard Park, are expected to be completed this summer. Work is underway at the Boulevard Target, 1575 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, and improvements are expected to be done in early fall.