Pedestrian struck in Amherst, suffers serious head, leg injuries

AMHERST, N.Y. — A 63-year-old woman suffered serious head and leg injuries when she was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Amherst.

The woman was taken via ambulance to Erie County Medical Center after the incident, which happened at 3:42 p.m. at the 4600 block of Main Street, east of Harlem Road, according to Amherst Police.

Police say she was struck by a 2020 Volkswagen, heading east, that was driven by a 60-year-old Amherst man. The woman was attempting to cross Main Street.

No charges have been filed at this time, and an investigation is underway.

Amherst Police say they are seeking video and witnesses to the incident. They are asking residents, businesses, and drivers who might have footage of the area or the incident to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.