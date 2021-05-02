Amherst Pop-Up Market at Gateway Park cancelled for Saturday due to the weather

AMHERST, N.Y. — Mother Nature is forcing the cancellation of the Amherst Pop-Up Market at Gateway Park for this Saturday, February 6.
Organizers say the forecast for severe weather conditions, including high winds, present potential dangers in vendor tent setup and maintenance, as well as poor road and site conditions, and decreased driving visibility.
Vendors have been notified and every effort will be made to reschedule them for future dates. Remaining pop-up markets are set for February 13, 20 and 27, weather depending.