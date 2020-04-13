ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park Police say a pedestrian is currently in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) after being hit by a truck Sunday night.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was hit by a delivery truck driver on Southwestern Boulevard between Orchard Park Road and Milestrip Road a little after 9 p.m. Sunday. They say the teen was riding a skateboard in the lane when he was hit by the truck.

He was unresponsive in the roadway when emergency officials got to the scene. He was taken to ECMC.

The driver of the delivery truck is cooperating with the investigation, and so far it is not known if any charges will be filed.

