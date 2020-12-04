NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A car accident on Rochester Road in the town of Royalton in Niagara County on Sunday sent one person to Erie County Medical Center, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Ashley M. Leslie, 23, of Medina was traveling westbound in a 2009 Dodge Journey when she allegedly struck a 2014 Ford Focus on the driver's side.

Bonnie C. Gardner, 47, of Gasport was driving the Ford Focus. She was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

Leslie signed off medical treatment at the site, reporting no injuries, and was taken to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office for testing and evaluation.

The sheriff's office says that the accident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

