BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After our report Monday night on the water restrictions at ECMC, we got messages about troubling experiences that patients had there. They tell us they couldn't drink the water, wash their hands with it, and they say they were told to shower at their own risk.

Testing confirmed traces of Legionella bacteria in the water at ECMC last October, and the hospital is still recommending people don't drink the tap water. Monday, an ECMC spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that work to replace valves should wrap-up by the end of the year.

He also said patient care hasn't been affected.

"Would you agree with that statement?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

"Well, I find it a little hard to believe when you can't wash your hands in your own room," says the sister of a woman who had transplant surgery at ECMC this spring.

That Western New York woman contacted 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik after our story aired on Monday. Her sister had transplant surgery at ECMC less than a month ago. We agreed to not show her face on television to respect her sister's privacy.

"She was brushing her teeth with bottled water. She was also told to shower at her own risk because of bacteria that could have been in the water in the steam," says the woman.

An ECMC spokesperson said that after the test results came back last fall, patients weren't able to use the showers for 48 hours until filters were installed.

But this woman's sister just had surgery and says signs were still up telling people not to use the sinks or showers in their rooms.

Another woman, who stayed at ECMC for four days in April, sent us photos of the signs.

"A nurse walked in with basically a shower in a bag, or bath in a bag, that you had to use a microwave with and stuff, and I was like, you know what, this is crazy," said the woman who did not want us to use her name.

She says she didn't shower until she got home.

"I finally did get one girl who said, well, we can probably take you over to this one spot where they do some therapy, you could clean up in there. Well, I looked in that room and it's like no. No. I'm not going in there, you know? It was just all yucky. It even smelled when you walked in," she said over the phone on Tuesday.

2 On Your Side asked ECMC if it was possible that some of the showers were still inoperable and we were told by ECMC spokesperson Peter Cutler that "Without knowing specifically the referenced locations, but knowing all functioning showers have long had filters installed, I can only assume those showers were not functioning due to some other circumstance."

The sister of the woman who had surgery has a strong message for ECMC's administration.

"Please fix the problem so that the staff can continue to do the amazing work that they do and that no one's health is put at risk," she said Tuesday.

ECMC is working with the New York State Department of Health, which told us Tuesday it recommended a water restriction for the hospital until it completes the installation of long-term control measures and sampling is done. State regulations require at least three consecutive months of Legionella water sample results below 30-percent positivity before water restrictions can be lifted.

