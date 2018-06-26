BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Nearly nine months after tests confirmed traces of Legionella bacteria in the water at ECMC, the trauma center is still recommending people don't drink the tap water.

After getting a tip from an employee that this was still happening, 2 On Your Side got answers. The employee wanted to know why they were still being told to drink bottled water at ECMC several months after those test results came back.

The employee sent 2 On Your Side a photo of a sign posted at ECMC telling people to only drink bottled water and that ECMC is testing its water system.

So, we wanted to know what was taking so long. A report in the Buffalo News from October refers to temporary water-use restrictions after a patient at ECMC had a suspected case of Legionnaires’ disease and says bottled water was being distributed, but it doesn't say how long these precautions would be in place for.

On Monday, a spokesperson for ECMC told 2 On Your Side that as reported in October, after detecting traces of Legionella, ECMC developed a long-term plan to fix the situation. That included putting water filters in all clinical areas and in all drinking fountains and replacing all water tanks, but out of an abundance of caution, bottled water is still recommended for drinking.

A spokesperson also said valves and other systems are still being replaced.

"As anticipated, we hope to have this process completed by the end of the year; patient care hasn't been affected," said Peter Cutler, VP, Communications and External Affairs, ECMC.

2 On Your Side asked a spokesperson some follow-up questions about whether ECMC originally thought it would take this long and whether the water is being used to wash hands and instruments, but we did not hear back as of Monday night.

