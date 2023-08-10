Pasquale at Waterfront Place condo sells for $1.68 million

A doctor has sold his waterfront condo for over $1 million.

Dr. Jeffrey Visco sold his single-family condominium at the Pasquale at Waterfront Place in Buffalo for $1.68 million to Mariposite Partners LLC, according to a Aug. 8 filing with the Erie County clerk’s office. The condo is located at 132 Lakefront Blvd. #1101, Buffalo, and consists of two parcels.

The luxury condo tower has boasted homeowners such as Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, who bought a condo there in 2017 and sold it in 2021 for $1.15 million, Business First previously reported.