T Squared Tees and Taps buys Conley Interiors site for indoor golf lounge

The site was home to Conley Interiors since 1925 until the business closed there several months ago while the deal was pending.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Orchard Park golf lounge is expanding into Buffalo with a new site on Hertel Avenue at the former home of Conley Interiors.

T Squared Tees and Taps will open an indoor golf lounge at the end of the year on the ground floor of 1425 Hertel Ave. Thirteen luxury apartments for the second and third floors will follow about a year later.

The $3 million project comes from Michael Tuber and his sons, Tony and Michael Jr., whose 1425 Hertel Avenue LLC bought the 25,000-square-foot building in mid-June for $2.5 million.