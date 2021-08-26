Over $280,000 given to Niagara Falls, Buffalo schools to add more locally grown produce to lunches

Grassroots Gardens WNY also received funding to help with the mission and give kids hands-on agricultural learning experiences.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo and Niagara Falls school are receiving federal money to add more locally grown produce to school lunches.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced on Thursday that over $280,000 in United States Department of Agriculture Farm to School Grants are being given to Buffalo and Niagara Falls public schools as well as Grassroots Gardens of Western New York. Each recipient received around $95,000.

The money will be used to not only add more fresh produce, but will also give children hands-on agriculture and nutrition lessons.

“Even before the pandemic, too many children went to school hungry, and the breakdown of services caused by the pandemic shows how vulnerable children and families are in our community,” Higgins said. “These efforts, led by Grassroots Gardens and the Buffalo and Niagara Falls School Districts, will play a role in beginning to address food access gaps and foster healthy eating lessons that can be carried forward.”

Niagara Falls Central School District will use the grant money to aid the Farm to School program, which will expand the garden curricula at middle and high school levels, buy more local produce, expand the Harvest of the Month program, bring prepared meals to low-income neighborhoods, and provide staff training. District Wellness Committee plans on expanding building-level wellness committees and training for seventh and eighth graders.

"The Farm to School Grant helps us take on urban food deserts by bringing healthy, fresh, local foods directly to our students and families," said Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie. "It is vital to the health of our community, and it is a duty of the school district to provide nutritious food and information on healthy eating to Niagara Falls residents who are experiencing difficulty getting it on their own."

Buffalo City School District will use the funds to support the Celebrate Cultural Diversity Program with Buffalo Farm to School to introduce cultural relevance. The program will allow culturally diverse and socially disadvantaged farmers to educate students and to enter the district's school food market. The Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management and district's food service department will develop culturally-appropriate recipes to be served at eight pilot schools.

Grassroots Gardens WNY advocates and gardeners work in the community to share knowledge and resources on how to grow healthy food. The organization has create more than 1 million square feet of urban green space and over 100 community gardens in Niagara Falls and Buffalo.

The grant given to Grassroots Gardens WNY will fund the Western New York Garden Project which will create garden clubs, video training content and resources for teachers and parents leading school gardens at Farm to School-eligible districts.