Tops hosting School Pride Food Drive to benefit Depew food pantries

Collected food will be given to Tri Community Food Pantry, St. Martha's and Trinity Episcopal.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets is hosting a school pride food drive to benefit three area food pantries.

The fifth annual School Pride Food Drive will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three participating Depew markets. Non-perishable food donations will benefit Tri Community Food Pantry, St. Martha's Food Pantry and Trinity Episcopal.

Tops on 5175 Broadway will have volunteers from Depew High School Academy of Finance and Cayuga Elementary School parent teacher organizations and will benefit Tri Community Food Pantry.

Tops at 4777 Transit Road will have volunteers from St. Mary’s High School. Donations will go to Trinity Episcopal Food Pantry.

Tops at 6363 Transit Road will have volunteers from John Sciole and Hillview Elementary with donations going to St. Martha's. Starting at 1 p.m., Erie County legislator Frank Todaro, Village of Depew Mayor, Kevin Peterson, and Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor, Diane Benczkowski will help collect donations.

“We’re excited to once again host the annual School Pride Food Drive to benefit those in need in our community,” said Courtney Mailhot, community relations coordinator for Tops Friendly Markets.