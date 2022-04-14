Schumer: Over $10M secured for critical infrastructure projects in Chautauqua County

Part of the funding will go towards replacing a contaminated well in the Village of Mayville.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County is set to receive over $10 million to address critical infrastructure projects in the county.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer made the announcement Thursday morning at the Dunkirk Harbor. According to Schumer, the funding was secured as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus.

With this funding, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will use over $8 million to dredge and study-design essential breakwater improvements for three harbors in Western New York; Dunkirk Harbor, Barcelona Harbor and Cattaraugus Creek Harbor. Dunkirk Harbor will receive nearly $5.93 million for dredging and breakwater repairs, Barcelona Harbor will receive $1.15 million for dredging, and Cattaraugus Creek Harbor will receive $1 million for dredging.

In addition, $2 million will go towards replacing a contaminated well in the Village of Mayville, giving residents access to clean water.

According to Schumer, both projects will not only boost residents, but will also protect tourism, jobs and the economy of Chautauqua County.

"With this funding in hand Chautauqua County is ready to set sail on these critical infrastructure repairs to preserve the long term stability of Western New York’s harbors and ensure our residents have the continue access to clean safe drinking water they deserve," said Senator Schumer.

"The millions in funding I secured in the omnibus for projects from Dunkirk to Barcelona Harbor will help locals breathe easier with added flooded protection and allow the full potential of the harbor to flow for business, tourism, and recreation. In tandem with the significant funding I worked to secure through the bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, I say it is full steam ahead for Chautauqua County!"