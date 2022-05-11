Gov. Hochul announces $62.4 million being used to strengthen statewide emergency communications

Individual counties can apply for funding to improve infrastructure, address communications deficiencies, and implement national interoperability channels.

NEW YORK — On Wednesday, Governor Hochul announced that a $62.4 million grant is used to support and strengthen country-level emergency communications and interoperability infrastructure utilized by local first responders.

This grant is through the 2022 Statewide Interoperable Communications Targeted Grant Program.

According to the news release, individual counties can apply for funding to improve infrastructure, address communications deficiencies, implement national interoperability channels, and enhance regional connectivity between counties and systems.

This will give first responders the ability to share information and data in real-time during an emergency.

"When our firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and paramedics respond to a crisis, they need a communications structure that allows them to communicate and coordinate effectively and efficiently," Governor Hochul said. "This funding builds on our previous efforts to modernize our public safety communications systems and will bolster effective emergency communications capabilities and infrastructure across the State."

Funding is distributed to eligible applicants (counties) that have insufficient coverage or insufficient infrastructure on national interoperability channels. The maximum available award to each recipient is $6 million, with only one application being accepted per county.

"When an emergency happens our first responders need to be able to communicate. Updating the aging communications infrastructure through these grants and partnerships between the Division and counties is critical to ensuring clear lines of communication during events. We're excited to offer this funding opportunity to our local partners most in need of upgrades," State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will review applications and provide technical assistance to applicants as requested.

To apply for funding click here, and the deadline to apply is May 11, 2022.