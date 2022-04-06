NFTA receiving nearly $31 million as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) made the funding announcement Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is in line for nearly $31 million in federal funding thanks, in part, to the $20 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) said the money will allow the Transit Authority to purchase new buses, address critical repairs, modernize their fleets and make a long-term transition to clean transportation technology.

This much needed and appreciated funding will truly shape the future of the NFTA and Western New York,” said Kim Minkel, Executive Director of the NFTA. “Thanks to the continued commitment to Congressman Higgins and our congressional delegation, we will have the opportunity to continue to invest in electric buses, revamp our existing fleet, modernize facilities, transform the DL&W terminal, and further the goal of making Buffalo a walkable waterfront community for generations to experience and enjoy.”

Here is the breakdown of where the $31 million is coming from:

$23,554,953 through the Urbanized Area program

$1,410,010 through the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program

$4,506,258 through the State of Good Repair program which supports capital assistance for rehab or replacement of track, stations, equipment associated with rail

$1,491,691 through the Buses and Bus Facilities program, for the purchase of buses, related equipment and upgrades or construction of bus-related facilities