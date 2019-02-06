NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York Department of Environmental Conservation officers were recently brought in to help rescue fox pups in the Town of Cambria.

The fox pups were found May 21 on the Niagara County Community College campus. The mother had been struck and killed by a vehicle.

According to the report, Wild Critters of Niagara County, which had called in for DEC assistance, placed the fox pups between two large shipping containers to keep them from running away.

The narrow space proved to be a challenge when it came to catching the pups. Wild Critters and a state conservation officer eventually caught the fox pups, though, using a catch pole on top and a net on the ground.

According to the DEC, Wild Critters will care for the fox pups for now. When they're ready, they will be released back into the wild.

