BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week is about to end its celebration with a bang.

Sunday's events will start with the Buffalo Pride Parade at noon. The route will run along Elmwood Avenue, starting at Forest Avenue and ending at Allen Street.

The parade will be followed by the Buffalo Pride Festival at Canalside, which will run from 1 to 7 p.m. Festival tickets are $10 and are on sale now.

