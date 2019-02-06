LANCASTER, N.Y. — Lancaster Police revealed a secret weapon in the fight against invasive plant growth at Como Lake Park.

That secret weapon? Goats.

Lancaster Police spilled the beans with a Facebook post on Saturday night, that Erie County Parks has hired a company that will use goats to graze areas along the creek beds inside the park.

The news came with one caveat for people who might notice the goats, which will be fenced into certain areas.

"The company has asked that people stay away from the goats and make sure that all dogs are leashed while in the park so they stay away from the area," the post read.

