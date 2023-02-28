Orleans County church damaged in overnight fire

The Buffalo Diocese tells 2 on your side, flames erupted in a classroom addition of the Our Lady of the Lake- St. Joseph site in Lyndonville around 4:30 a.m.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — A Catholic Church in Orleans County is picking up the pieces after a fire Tuesday Morning.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, but the Diocese suspects a wall heater may have been cause of the fire.

While the amount of damage is still being figured out, the classroom is destroyed, and the church nave suffered extensive damage from the heat and smoke. But the Diocese says there is no damage to the roof, and they intend to repair the church.