Fire damages local motel on Grand Island

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the roof of the building and from the door of one of the apartments.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire caused damage to a Grand Island motel over the weekend.

Grand Island firefighters were called to a report of a fire at the Chateau Motor Lodge Motel on Grand Island Boulevard Sunday evening just after 6pm. The caller told a dispatcher they could see smoke coming from one of the rooms.

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the roof of the building and from the door of one of the apartments.

Crews found two puppies inside one of the rooms. Firefighters were able to treat and revive one of the puppies and it was transported to a local animal hospital for treatment.



Sheridan Park Fire and City of Tonawanda Fire assisted Grand Island. The fire was contained to one room.

Total damage is estimated at $55,000. The cause of the fire is still unknown.