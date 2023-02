Investigators tell 2 On Your Side the fire started in the basement of an occupied home.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters responded to a fire on Pennsylvania Street Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 9 a.m. for a report of a basement fire.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo tells 2 On Your Side the fire started in the basement of an occupied home.

Six people are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damage is estimated to be $75,000.