Batavia man arrested for allegedly passing phony $100 bill

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is facing a charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument for allegedly using a phony $100 bill to make a purchase.
Deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office were called to a store on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia Thursday afternoon. They say 60-year-old Lawrence Williams, Sr. allegedly and knowingly tried to use the fake bill as if it were real.
Williams, Sr. was arraigned virtually at the Genesee County Jail and was released on his own recognizance.