New York State Police investigating Franklinville incident

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police tell 2 On Your Side they are investigating an incident on E. Hill Road in the Town of Franklinville.

A second source connected to the investigation says the incident involves Michael Cremen, 47, who was charged over the summer with harassment, criminal possession of a weapon and a hate crime charge of menacing for an incident during a protest on Hertel Avenue. A no-appearance warrant was issued for Cremen after he failed to show up to court for his arraignment in October.

According to a complaint filed with Buffalo Police, Cremen and another man were in the middle of the street at the intersection of Hertel and Parkside, during an August protest. The complaint says both were using racial slurs and threatening the protesters.

At one point, the complaint says, Cremen displayed a knife and pushed one of the protesters. It's also alleged that he could be heard shouting the n-word.