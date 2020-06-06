Orchard Park hosts food drive benefiting FeedMore WNY

The food drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center, located at 4520 California Road in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A community food drive benefiting FeedMore WNY is being held Saturday in Orchard Park. Hosted by New York State Assemblyman Pat Burke and the Orchard Park town and village boards, the event aims to help feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, FeedMore WNY is in emergency need of canned fruits, canned vegetables and shelf-stable proteins such as peanut butter, canned fish or chicken.