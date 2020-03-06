WNY companies team together to distribute meals on Buffalo's East Side

Anyone in need is encouraged to reach out to Back to Basics Outreach Ministries to be included in the meal distributions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Herb and Aaron Siegel Foundation is spearheading an effort to distribute 3,000 meals to Buffalo residents on the East Side during the month of June.

The meals will be distributed on three Fridays — June 5, June 12, and June 19 — to those experiencing food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Siegel Foundation has teamed up with Rich Products, Back to Basics Outreach Ministries, Citizen Action of New York, Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies, Jewish Family Services and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to feed those in need. The Siegel Foundation will be donating 1,000 meals each Friday.

“Our concern is that while we may be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with regard to the pandemic, we are in the early innings of persistent food insecurity in many of our communities,” explained Aaron Siegel. “We need to make sure that, as the pandemic begins to recede from the headlines, we are not forgetting our neighbors who are still struggling.”