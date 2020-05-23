FeedMore WNY hosts peanut butter drive

There is currently an urgent need for peanut butter, according to FeedMore WNY.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — To help feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, FeedMore WNY is hosting several food drives Saturday to collect peanut butter as well as canned and boxed food.

The "Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive" is being held at five locations in Western New York. The food drive will be contactless. Anyone looking to donate can pull up to one of the locations listed below where volunteers will collect your donation from your vehicle.

The following locations are collecting donations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday:

Amherst Town Hall parking lot, located at 5583 Main Street, Williamsville

Buffalo State (lot R-13), located at Rockwell Drive off Grant Street, Buffalo

Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce, located at 6524 E. Quaker Street, Orchard Park

Tops Friendly Markets, located at 184 S. Cascade Drive Route 219, Springville

Walden Galleria, located at 1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

Erie County Legislators Joseph Lorigo, Ed Rath, John Mills, Frank Todaro along with the South Line Fire Department and Dave’s Christmas Wonderland are also hosting a contactless food drive on Saturday. The food drive is seeking canned fruits and vegetables, as well as shelf-stable proteins such as peanut butter, canned fish, and chicken. A face mask will be given out for every five canned items donated.