ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Monday the Town and Village of Orchard Park announced that all basketball courts, public playgrounds, bocce courts, tennis courts and all OP Central School District properties would be closed until further notice.

Orchard Park said the closing of public facilities like these is necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to encourage social distancing.

Public parks will remain open with a reminder posted to continue social distancing practices.

