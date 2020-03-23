WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Community Health System is imploring residents of the county to donate any protective equipment they have that could potentially help healthcare workers as they battle COVID-19.

Chairman of the county Board of Supervisors Jerry Davis is asking that anybody who has things like N-95 masks, protective gowns, goggles, Tyvek suits, or any suit with splash protection.

"This equipment will be used for front line staff at Wyoming County Community Health System providing direct patient care, Health Department staff working with home quarantine patients, and first responders including Wyoming County EMS, fire and law enforcement," Davis said.

If anybody has any of the requested items and they are willing to donate them, they are asked to email OEM@Wyomingco.net, or call the Heath Department at (585) 786-8890.

