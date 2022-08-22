One-Eyed Cat Brewery shifts gears to match its growing audience

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — It’s been just three months since One-Eyed Cat Brewing opened in Williamsville, but already the partners are making changes to meet customer needs.
Nanobrewery owners Brandon Farrell, Brian Butler and Patrick Alexanderson opened in May at 5893 Main St. at the former Parings Wine Bar with a food menu from Pork Bellies BBQ, owned by Jay Woodworth and Ryan Walser.
At the start, they expected to attract beer drinkers, since, of course, they were specializing in craft beer. And while that type of customer has come in, those customers are also bringing in their kids and families.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.