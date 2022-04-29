Steel Leaf Brewing open for business at Eastern Hills Mall

Chelsea Morton of Steel Leaf Brewing says the thing that will make the brewery stand out is its location and experimental craft beers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's another place in Western New York you can check out for drinks.

Steel Leaf Brewing is now officially open for business. It's a new brewery that 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson told us about earlier this month on National Beer Day.

The brewery can be found at the former Dave & Buster's in the Eastern Hills Mall.

"So there's a lot of development going on in this area right now," Chelsea Morton from Steel Leaf Brewing said earlier this month. "With the mall itself, the other end of the mall, a lot of up and coming new things we're excited to be a part of that."

Morton says the thing that will make Steel Leaf Brewing stand out is its location and experimental craft beers.

"We're going to have our tropical Pale Ale and we're also going to have a honey blonde ale." Morton said. "We also do a Mango Lime sour, Strawberry Shortcake beer."