Mystic Hills Brewery planned for ski country

EAST CONCORD, N.Y. — An East Concord couple is planning to open a brewery a few miles from Sprague Brook County Park and Kissing Bridge Ski Resort.

Mystic Hills Brewing will open this fall in a 1,700-square-foot facility at 10959 Allen Road, East Concord, next door to the home of Reanna Dembitsky and Michael Prusakowski, who are engaged to be married later this summer.

The farm brewery, owned by the couple and her mother, Veronica Luyster, will feature craft brews made by Prusakowski, a food inspector for the state who has been brewing recreationally for 15 years.