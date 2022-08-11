Olcott Beach once again safe for swimming

The Niagara County Health Department has rescinded its beach advisory and will continue to closely monitor the water quality at the Niagara County beach.

OLCOTT, N.Y. — After being closed for the fifth time this season, Olcott Beach is once again open for swimming.

Thursday afternoon, the Niagara County Department of Health rescinded a beach advisory issued earlier this week. Officials said they will continue to monitor the water quality closely and will immediately notify the public if the situation should change.

Earlier this week, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik asked Paul Dicky, director of Environmental Health for the Niagara County Department of Health, what is likely causing this issue. Here's what he had to say:

"That is an excellent question. It's never 100% sure to say on any given day what is a source of the bacteria. In the past, we've done PCR DNA tests to try to determine what animal originated the E. coli bacteria. Mostly the results came back as a ruminant. (What does that mean?) A ruminant is an animal that grazes. So that could be a cow, sheep, goat, elk, deer, llama, something like that," said Dicky.