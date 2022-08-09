Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach on Tuesday

The health department issued the advisory on Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming.

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the fifth beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer.

The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality." This comes three days after the beach reopened for recreational swimming.

According to the Niagara County Department of Health, the high bacteria count was found in a surveillance sampling that was taken on Monday. The health department says it will continue to closely monitor the situation and will reopen the beach for swimming when conditions return to a safe level.

If you have additional questions or concerns regarding bathing beach water quality, please contact David Drust, PE, Principal Public Health Engineer at (716) 439-7451.