Fisher-Price, Wegmans hold event for Bills-themed Little People pack

Last year's sale of the "Let's Go Buffalo" Little People raised a total of $700,000 for The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills-themed Little People pack.

The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs.

To commemorate the new release, the Wegmans store on Amherst street held a launch party for the toys with food, music, and meet-and-greets with Steve Tasker.

"It's one of those collectors items for people. People are nostalgic for Fisher-Price toys and this is obviously one of them," Michele Mehaffy, a Wegmans spokesperson, told 2 On Your Side.

"Especially ones that go along with our bills team players and some of the excitement the Bills are bringing to Western New York right now."

You can purchase the "Go Bills!" pack in-stores at Wegmans. The sets will be rolling out at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse.

Fans not in the area can order them online on the Mattel Creations website.

The sets cost $19.99 and all of the net proceeds will be donated to The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, which supports the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Fisher-Price does provide the following disclaimer about donations: