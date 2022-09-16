Make a donation and grab a special edition of The Buffalo News this Saturday to support Oishei Children's Hospital, Cradle Beach

Kids Day is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at more than 40 Tops Markets locations across Western New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular fundraiser returns this weekend after a two-year break during the pandemic.

The Buffalo News and Tops are teaming up for the annual Kids Day. Volunteers will be handing out special editions of the newspaper in exchange for donations that will benefit Oishei Children's Hospital and Cradle Beach. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Kids Day started in 1984. More than 40 Tops stores in Western New York are participating.

Volunteers used to sell papers on street corners, but organizers changed things up this year to keep sellers safe. They also hope the new locations will allow for more foot traffic and increased sales.

The Buffalo News president and publisher Tom Wiley hopes they will break the $5 million total fundraising mark.

"Bringing it back was important to us because we feel that giving back to the community is important to us as an institution, and [we're] giving our readership, a large group of people online and in print, the chance to engage and participate in a really meaningful way," Wiley said.

The special editions will feature photos and stories of children and their families that have been helped by the two organizations benefiting from Kids Day donations.

Cameron Suchora, 10, and his mom, Jill, encourage people to make a donation and grab a paper to read more about the life-saving care they and others have received at Oishei.